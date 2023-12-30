2024 Hajj: NAHCON declares no going back on N4.5m deposit

Irrespective of the perceived slow pace in showing commitment, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria said it is prepared to work with any number of registered pilgrims able to pay the N4.5 million Hajj deposit by the December 31 deadline.

Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, made the declaration in a press statement, on Saturday.

Usara’s statement was a rejoinder to a publication in a National daily on Saturday, with the title: “NAHCON in Dilemma As Low Turnout Threatens 2024 Hajj Preparations”, noting that the story raised concerns about the upcoming Hajj rites.

Usara replied that the Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi “had been emphasising that NAHCON is prepared to work with any number of registered pilgrims able to pay the N4.5 million Hajj deposit by the December 31 deadline.

The statement reads in part: “He assured that the fare would not exceed the deposit if not reduced. The Chairman consistently stressed the importance of timely arrangements to protect the interest of those who have sacrificed and paid their deposits so that their chances would not be jeopardised by late remittance. He had therefore urged State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards as state-level Hajj managers, to remit deposits promptly.

“While some of the managers called for a deadline extension due to farmers awaiting harvest, others were optimistic about last-minute payments from business persons. Malam Arabi’s rationale centered on fairness and action in the interest of those who have paid.

“Similarly, to address procrastination, and give equal chance to those who might have not known the consequences, NAHCON collaborated with state welfare Boards for sensitization campaigns on the risks of delaying payment as the deadline for Hajj this year has changed from the normal.

“Contrary to the notion of a dilemma, NAHCON has completed 60% of its Hajj preparations. The challenge lies in determining the exact number of those who have paid the Hajj fares, justifying the Commission’s advocacy for the adoption of the Hajj Savings Scheme for better control and planning. This system would allow NAHCON and each state to track the number of intending pilgrims eligible for the Hajj season, project balances, and streamline preparations efficiently.

“NAHCON is aware of the challenges faced by State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and intending pilgrims. It is noteworthy that the Commission has not yet announced the final Hajj fare for the 2024 Hajj, providing a potential opportunity for many pilgrims to initiate or finalise their payments”.

She restated that in addressing concerns about the timing of slot allocation to Private Tour Operators, it was important to clarify that the allocation of slots to PTOs has no connection to the 31st December Hajj remittance deadline, adding that while the suspension may have changed the allocation timeline, it did not affect the final payment to the Operators.

Usara also stressed that it was crucial to understand that the earlier suspension of approved companies by NAHCON was solely due to grievances from non-selected entities, asserting that the Commission remains committed to transparency and fairness in the allocation process which is significant in establishing trust, a cornerstone for cooperation that will ensure a smooth and efficient Hajj preparation.

“While NAHCON thanks the said media for its continued support, we encourage stakeholders and the public to seek accurate information and reach out to us for balanced perspectives and clarification as we strive to maintain open communication and transparency in our operations” Usara advised.

Recall that NAHCON has since announced a compulsory deposit of N4.5 million by intending pilgrims for the 2024 exercise. The Commission then fixed a deadline, which was December 31, 2023.

On Thursday, this week, NAHCON announced that it has concluded its investigations on alleged manipulation in the approval of additional 70 PTOs to form alliance with the 40 – initially approved PTOs. In its findings, NAHCON declared that the additional 70 operators were qualified for Hajj operations.