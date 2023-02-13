2023 Presidency: Gov. Wike says cancellation of Atiku’s rally in Rivers not surprising 

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the cancellation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign in the State, saying that he is not surprised at the development.

Wike said the decision by the PDP presidential campaign council in Rivers was expected because none of the members has the political clout to mobilise an encouraging number of supporters for the rally.

The governor spoke on Monday at the State PDP rally in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area where he addressed some other political and development issues.

He described those in charge of the campaign of his party’s presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar as not having the political capacity to mobilise supporters in Rivers.

Wike and four other PDP governors in the southern region of Nigeria had for months demanded the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu as a precondition to support Atiku’s presidential ambition in the February 25 poll.

Recall that the PDP Rivers State Presidential Campaign Council PCC announced the cancellation of its rally in the south south State, saying no blood of any Rivers man worth being terminated in the name of political campaign.