2023 polls: Why I was furious with Makinde — Ladoja

A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has given reasons why he was furious with the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, before the 2023 elections.

Senator Ladoja stated this when he spoke with newsmen in his Ibadan, Oyo State home after observing Eid prayers.

He said this was because Makinde failed to support the bid of his party members in the Peoples Democratic Party for Senate and House of Representatives seats.

The Eagle Online recalls that the PDP in Oyo State lost the three senatorial and nine House of Representatives seats.

At that time, Makinde was against the bid of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP for the presidency over the decision of the North to hold on to both the presidential ticket and national chairmanship.

Makinde, a member of the G5, led by former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, threw his weight behind the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

With both the presidential and National Assembly elections taking place same day, the votes went in the direction of the APC candidates.

Ladoja said on Wednesday: “What happened was that I got furious because I felt that the governor should have supported his candidates for the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections, even if he did not want to support the presidential candidate.

“But he did not support the Senators.

“He lost the three senatorial seats.

“He lost nine House of Representatives seats.

“I was disgusted.

“That was the only thing.

“I then said that election will have effect on his own election.

“If that is what people feel is not right, that is their own opinion.

“My own opinion is that governor of the state should support candidates for Senatorial, House of Representatives.

“What is the clash of interests?

“I was not contesting, my son was not contesting, my wife was not contesting.”

On his relationship with Makinde after the election, Ladoja said: “I have father to son relationship with Seyi Makinde.

“It is cordial.

“He gave me a big cow and several bags of rice for this Salah celebration.

“That is what a son should do to the father.”