2023 Polls: UN condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned election-related violence in Nigeria, especially the killing of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel as well as hate speech in Nigeria.

UN Spokesperson, Stephanie Dujarric, said this while fielding questions on the reports of violence in the elections.

Dujarric, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in New York, United States of America on Wednesday, said: “We clearly condemn any violence, especially in an electoral period – I mean, violence across the board.

“It is incumbent on political parties, on civic leaders to work to avoid any violence, to avoid any inflammatory speech.

“And again, this applies to any electoral process.”

NAN reports that the National Human Rights Commission dashboard showed that there were three bomb attacks in Anambra, Borno and Rivers States.

There were two attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission facilities, attack by unknown gunmen or bandits were 12, political intolerance 12, hate speech 15 reports.

Killing of Law enforcement 10, destruction of properties happened at Gombe and Anambra, political intolerance destruction/cutting of roads at Kogi.

Stoning of Governor Mai Mala Buni at the All Progressives Congress rally in Yobe State and cancellation of Peoples Democratic Party rally in Rivers State.

Vote intimidation and suppression recorded in the South West – 55; South South – 40; South East – 25; North Central – 12; North West – 3; and North East – 2.

Political violence, attack on New Nigeria Peoples Party supporters were recorded in Kano, and attack on APC political campaign in Bauchi.

Similar incidents included the attack on Labour Party House of Representatives candidate was reported from Imo State, attack on wife of PDP candidate in Zamfara State, attack on First Lady convoy in Nasarawa, attack on PDP Campaign DG, Rivers and Lagos attacks on LP supporters.

