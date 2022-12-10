2023 polls: APC releases Campaign Council members + Full list

The All Progressives Congress has released the full list of its 2023 Elections Campaign Council for Ogun State.

The party’ spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye, made the list available to the media on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Council, according to Oladunjoye, would be formally unveiled on Saturday (today) at its Campaign Secretariat located opposite the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The secretariat will also be commissioned alongside the inauguration of the Council by the Ogun State Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at 10am.

