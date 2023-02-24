2023: IGP deploys four Commissioners of Police to Delta 

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, has directed the deployment of four Commissioners of Police to Delta on election duty.

The State’s Command Spokesman DSP Bright Edafe, announced the directive in a statement issued in Asaba Friday.

He said the deployment was to ensure effective policing and adequate security during the general elections in the state.

He said that CP John Babangida would be in charge of the election in Delta, while CP Mamman Sanda will handle Delta-North.

Edafe further said that CP Zachariah Fera would be in charge of Delta-South while CP Adebola Hamzat would take charge of Delta-Central.

He said the police would work with sister security agencies to provide adequate security at polling units, collation centres and INEC offices in the state.

He added that Marine Police had also been deployed to secure the waterways, to ensure free movement of voting materials, officials and the electorate.

The officer restated the ban on vehicular movement between 12.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. on the election day.

”Only officials on emergency and essential duties will be allowed passage during this period.

”The ban on security escorts for politicians during the election still stands, politicians are advised not to move with their security details on election day,” he said.

Edafe said that vigilance groups and anti-cult volunteers would not be allowed to play roles during the elections.

He urged the electorate to be law abiding and to conduct themselves in a manner that would promote free and credible election.

Edafe urged the public to call the police in the event of any distress or complaints with the following number: 08036684974, 08125958005 and 09053872287.