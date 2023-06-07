2023 Hajj: NAHCON seeks more ambulances

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in Makkah, Saudi Arabia has requested for more ambulances during this year’s hajj to upgrade its medical services to Nigerian pilgrims.

This was contained in a statement by the Principal Information Officer, NAHCON, Makkah Office, Muhammad Ahmad Musa.

Speaking in Makkah during an interaction with Mutawwif Company of African Non-Arab Countries’ Management, the Chief of Operations of NAHCON National Medical Team, Dr. Usman Galadima, recalled last year’s collaborations, which he said should be improved upon.

According to the statement, Dr. Galadima said: “More ambulances be deployed as pledged in order to upgrade the similarities of past recorded success.

“Designated space for medical clinic at 17 field office and examination couch/bed and machines supplied made our work easy at Masha’er.”

Delivering the message of the NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to the meeting, the Coordinator, Hajj Savings Scheme, Dr. Alliyu Tanko, said the chairman wanted the “best for the Nigerian pilgrims in all aspects of services to be rendered to them”.

Responding, the Vice President of the Mutawwif company, Ar-Rayyan Muglan, who presided over the interaction, expressed readiness to cooperate with NAHCON to positively enhance the 2023 hajj operations.

He said Company of Mutawwif Medical Team would cooperate with the Commission’s medical personnel as contacts would be shared and workshops organised.

Expressing the company’s determination to work round the clock to achieve good results, Muglan assured that the field offices’ operations had mapped out strategies to ensure comfort and satisfaction of the Nigerian pilgrims.

The Vice President reiterated the company’s commitment to listen to the Commission’s suggestions and new ideas on how to improve service delivery to the pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by the Head of Ground Handling and Accommodation section of the company, Adnan Mukhtar; Head of 18 Field Offices; and NAHCON Makkah office operational staff, among others.