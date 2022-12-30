2023: Group urges political parties to embrace discipline, shun politics with bitterness

Political parties in Nigeria have been enjoined to always demonstrate high level of discipline, statesmanship and eschew politics of bitterness.

A non-denominational pressure group with large membership across the country -The Christian Conscience made the call at the end of its December 2022 meeting, maintaining that the entity, unity and sanctity of Nigeria supersede every individual.

The group’s National President, Dr Yetunde Akinluyi and the National Secretary Rev Dr Kolawole Verrals in a press statement said: “When our political gladiators follow the will of God, and eschew politics of bitterness in their campaigns, their followers will follow suit”.

The group urged President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and ensure security of lives and properties before and during election periods

The release which was signed by the group’s National Director of Publicity, Tunji Oguntuase, added that, “conducts of party members are often drawn from the body language of their respective political leaders, hence when the conducts of such leaders suggest violence or do or die, such conduct flows in the veins of their followers”.

The group, while felicitating with the country on the festive period, urged Nigerians to celebrate the season and entrance into Year 2023 with modest conduct, be prayerful and watchful, so that the Will of God will continue to rule the affairs of citizens and the Nation.