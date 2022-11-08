2023 Census: NPC to recruit 30,000 officers in Anambra

Federal Commisioner representing Anambra at the National Population Commission (NPC) Chidi Ezeoke, said no fewer than 30,000 field officers will be recruited for the 2023 census in the state.

Ezeoke made the disclosure during the inauguration of the online e-recruitment portal for the exercise, Tuesday in Awka.

He listed the categories of the field staff to include facilitators, training centre administrators, monitoring and evaluation officers, data quality managers, data quality assistants, supervisors and enumerators.

According to him, introduction of the online e-recruitment portal and training of officers was informed by the need to ensure fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

“About 30, 000 field officers will be recruited for the 2023 Census National Population and Housing span in Anambra.

“The number of functionaries to be recruited in each category will depend on the number of available vacancies in each state, which will be derived largely from the total number of Enumeration Areas in the state.

“The quality of the recruitment process will reflect on the quality of data to be collected and ultimately the success of the census.

“While a good recruitment exercise will not by itself necessarily guarantee a successful census, a badly conducted recruitment process will inevitably lead to problems and increase risks of an unsuccessful census, ” he said.

Ezeoke assured that a larger number of personnel would be drawn from their places of residence to eliminate logistics challenges and offer communities opportunities to contribute to the census workforce.

Earlier, Dr Joachim Ulasi, state Director, NPC, said that the e-recruitment portal which opened on Oct. 27, would be closed on December 10.

He said there would be temporary closure of the portal between Nov.7 and Nov.13, for audit and assessment.

Ulasi said interested candidates should have relevant educational qualifications, National Identification Number, functional gmail Account, phone number and operational commercial bank account for consideration and engagement.





