The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission on Saturday conducted a nationwide online examinations for the medical personnel ahead for the 2019 pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Rev Tor Uja, said that the examination which was a selection process was going on simultaneously across the six geo-political zones.

Uja said that the results would come out immediately at the end of the examination.

He said that the selection process was aimed at getting the best medical personnel for the pilgrimage.

According to him, the health safety and conditions of pilgrims were taking seriously, hence the need for the selection process aimed on getting the best hands on board for the pilgrimage.

Uja who was represented by Rev Amos Yohanna, Director of Operation, NCPC at the JAMB Model Computer Based Test in Bwari, urged the medical practitioners who would be selected for the 2019 pilgrimage to be selfless in the discharge of their duties.

He said that the pilgrimage which was a spiritual meeting with Christ, having a changed and transformation of life, could bring development to Nigeria.

Uja assured the candidates that the process would be fair, just and simple, adding that the questions were set by the Federal Medical Committee and that the Commission had no input.

Dr Esther Bolarinwa, one of the participants said the process had improved tremendously as compared to previous years.

He said: “It used to be written manually and trust me; I don’t believe in the process at that time, after the exam, I will feel that there are some manipulations that will determine the selection process.

“But with the adoption of the CBD method, where you get to see your result immediately, I think it will help in calming ones blood pressure.’’