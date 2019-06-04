Sergio Quintero’s sumptuous strike was sandwiched by two penalty kicks as Ecuador came from behind to beat Uruguay 3-1 and reach the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Ecuador lost both of their meetings with Uruguay en route to conquering the South American U-20 Championship in February.

And the same result appeared on the cards on Monday when Ronald Araujo put Uruguay ahead early on after Ecuador failed to clear a right-wing free-kick.

However, Ecuador began to monopolise possession and, around the half-hour mark, they were awarded their third penalty kick of Poland 2019 when Ezequiel Busquets bundled Alexander Alvarado over.

Alvarado took it himself, doing what Jordan Rezabala and Leonardo Campana had failed to do.

He calmly passed the ball low into the middle of the net as Franco Israel dived to his right.

In the 65th minute, Ecuador goalkeeper Wellington Ramirez did well to stop Darwin Nunez’s close-range toe-poke.

But his opposite number could do nothing to prevent Sergio Quintero’s firm, low drive from finding the bottom corner 10 minutes later.

Ecuador were awarded a penalty kick late on when Bruno Mendez handled a goal-bound shot, and Gonzalo Plata made no mistake from 12 yards.

They will go on to face either of France or the US on Saturday in Gdynia in the quarter-finals.