There were much upsets on Day 2 of the ongoing COPA Lagos tournament as the Super Sand Eagles lost to the defending champions, Terranga Lions of Senegal, 2-5.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Eagles lost to the Lions in an intense match.

The last match of the Day 2 saw the Eagles conceding two goals in the first half of the game and managing to pull one back in the same first half.

The Senegal team continued their dominance as they pulled another goal to extend the lead before Nigeria’s Emeka Ogbonna pulled one back for the Eagles, after which Senegal doubled the lead in a seven-goal thriller.

The first match of the day between Kebbi BSC and Gidi Sharks also had a 13-goal harvest as Gidi Sharks recorded 8-5 scoreline against Kebbi BSC to bag the second win of the tournament.

The second match of the day between the tournaments whipping boys, Pepsi FA, and Ghana’s representative, Sunset Sports, also had a record win of 18 goals.

The Sunset Sports handed the Pepsi FA 15-3 defeat.

The third match between the world champions, Brazil and England, also recorded a wide win margin as the Samba Boys handed the Three Lions 6-2 defeat.

The Brazilians dominated the game, leaving England to rue the second defeat of the tournament after a 3-7 whipping by Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Godwin Zaki, in an interview on the sidelines of the match, said his team would like to put the result behind them to focus on the last match against Brazil.

Zaki said: “We need to put this defeat behind us to focus on the all-important match against Brazil tomorrow, if we want to take anything out.

“Tomorrows match is a must-win for us.

“We need to move on.”