2000 displaced persons to benefit from NNPC/SNEPCo resettlement support in Borno

The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited says no fewer than 2,000 displaced persons in Borno State are to benefit from its livelihood resettlement intervention.

Managing Director of SNEPCo, Elohor Aiboni, said this at the commencement ceremony on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

She said that the livelihood programme was being supported by SNEPCo and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Aiboni said that the livelihood programme would provide vulnerable persons, particularly women and youths, with needed skills and start-up packs.

According to her, the gesture is to help the beneficiaries, which include 100 persons living with disabilities, rebuild their lives affected by the years of insurgency.

She said: “In line with our ambition to power progress by powering lives, we shall be supporting those who have been impacted by these security incidents to set up viable businesses.

“We will equip them with the essential tools and resources they need to become self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs.”

ALSO READ:

In her remarks, the Executive Director of HRMDS Consulting Limited, handlers of the programme, Ajele Jacobson, said the beneficiaries were drawn from Mafa and Jere Local Government Areas.

Jacobson said the beneficiaries would be trained in skills such as animal husbandry, bead making, catering, cap making, groundnut oil extraction, henna design, knitting, leather work, soap making, milling and grinding.

In their remarks, Hajiya Bintu Alkali, the representative of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, and Alhaji Modu Goni, representing the State Ministry of Women Affairs, lauded the intervention.

They also assured the beneficiaries of maximum support from the state government.

Also speaking, the representatives of Jere and Mafa LGAs, Abdulkarim Saleh and Bukar Ali respectively, said the gesture would go a long way in transforming the lives of the beneficiaries.

They urged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the opportunity provided to improve their lives and those of their families.