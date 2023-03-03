19-year-old kills self over Peter Obi’s loss, says: ‘I will tell God INEC killed me’ + Photo

A 19-year-old man from Plateau State has reportedly killed himself over the loss of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria.

According to available information, his lifeless body was found hanging from a rope in an uncompleted building.

The yet-to-be-identified young man, said to be one of the supporters of Obi, popularly known as OBIdients, left a note behind.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission had in the early hours of March 1, 2023 declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the presidential election.

Obi came third after the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Both Obi and Abubakar on Thursday said they will be heading to the court to challenge the outcome of the election.

Obi said he has evidence to prove he won the election.

In the suicide note he left behind, the young man was quoted as having written: “I will tell God INEC killed me.

“No hope for Nigeria for the next 20 years after Obi lost the election, I rather end it now than to live in a hell called Nigeria.”