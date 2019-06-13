A 19-year-old boy, Prince Chikere, and four others, described as kidnappers, have been nabbed by operatives of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly beheading three persons.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state.

Others arrested have been identified as Chibuike Oyiwara, Amuzie Uchenna and Odunze Azunna.

They were reported to have been arrested at Obitti in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Commissioner, Imo State Police Command, Rabiu Ladodo, who paraded the suspects, said their arrested alongside 94 others formed part of the achievements of Operation Puff Adder in the state.

Ladodo said: “The above named suspects were arrested by Operatives of SARS Imo State.

“They were arrested in connection with the beheading of three boys at Obitti in 2018.

“One of the suspects, Desmond Alozie, sustained gunshot injury on his right leg in a gun battle with operatives.

“He was rushed to hospital for medication where he was treated and discharged.

“One of the suspects, Chikere Prince, has confessed he belongs to Iceland cult that killed the boys.

“One locally-made double-barrelled gun with four live unexpended cartridges, 20 wraps of marijuana, large quantity of Indian hemp wrappers/paper, five roll bond used for cocaine, five lighters, two cutlasses and one black motorcycle were recovered from them.”