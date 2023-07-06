17-year-old docked for allegedly abducting, defiling 15-year-old girl

828 828

The Lagos State government on Wednesday arraigned a 17-year-old boy before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly abducting and defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minor is charged with three counts of defilement, abduction from custody of parent and incapacitating in order to commit a felony.

The 17-year-old defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The state counsel, Abimbola Abolade, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence between July 11 and 15, 2022 at 41, Olajumoke Street, Ikotun, Lagos.

Abolade submitted that the defendant, with intent to have sexual intercourse, detained the survivor in his house against her wish.

The prosecution also alleged the defendant gave a liquid substance to the girl in order to incapacitate her.

Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered that the case file should be returned to the registry in order to be re-assigned to a family court after the defendant told the court he was 17 years old.

Soladoye also ordered that the boy should be returned to a Foster Home in Adigbe, Ogun State.

She adjourned the case until October 18 for further report.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 137, 239 and 269 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.