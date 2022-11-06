1,000 PDP women dump party for APC in Zamfara State

No fewer than 1,000 card-carrying women members of the Peoples Democratic Party have defected to the All progressives Congress in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle.

The defectors, who announced their defection at the Government House, Gusau, on Friday night, were received by Matawalle himself.

They were led into the Government House by the former Woman Leader of the state PDP, Hajiya Madina Shehu, who had earlier defected to the APC.

The statement said: “Shehu defected to the APC and in less than 24 hours, she was immediately followed by more than 1,000 card-carrying women members of the PDP into the APC.

“Among those who defected to the APC were the State PDP youths leader of the women wing, women local Government campaign coordinators of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare.

“Others were members of the state working committee and state executive council members of the party.”

According to Iliyasu, the PDP Coordinator for Bungudu Local Government Campaign Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Leda, and State House of Assembly candidate for Gusau ll Constituency, Ibrahim Mada, also announced their defection to the APC with hundreds of their supporters.

In their separate remarks, the former PDP members said their defection was informed by the lack of focus coupled with poor political strategy by leaders of their former party.

They informed Matawalle that the leadership of the PDP abandoned its supporters to run the affairs of the party by themselves.

Governor Matawalle applauded the decision of the defectors to join the APC in the state, and promised to carry them along and treat them like every other APC member.

Matawalle, also the North West Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 ticket, pledged to consolidate on the gains of what he has done for the people of Zamfara State, promising to do more.

“He promised to reciprocate the gesture and confidence vested in him by the people of the state,” Iliyasu said.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Nasiha, and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, were among the top party faithful at the event.





