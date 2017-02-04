WHO develops guide to early cancer detection

The World Health Organisation says it has developed a guide to effectively address all barriers to early diagnosis of cancer.

In a message released to the Commemoration of the 2017 World Cancer Day on Saturday, WHO called for improved access to treatment of cancer.

The message read: “In anticipation of World Cancer Day, WHO has developed a Guide to Cancer Early Diagnosis, to help effectively address barriers to early cancer diagnosis.

“The guide aims to help policy-makers, programme managers and cancer advocates develop or strengthen programmes that improve early diagnosis and access to treatment.

“The consequences are more people surviving cancer, less morbidity and lower costs from treatment.”

WHO said it had provided guidance on how to address the cancer challenge through comprehensive cancer control, founded on global coordination and strong health systems.

The UN health agency added that it had helped lead engagement of partner UN agencies and entities, such as the UN Joint Global Programme on Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control.

According to WHO, collaboration is critical to producing a stronger response against the disease that needlessly claims the lives of millions around the world each year.

It said: “New WHO figures released this week indicate that cancer deaths continue to increase.

“In 2015, 8.8 million people died from cancer, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.”

WHO emphasised that globally, common challenges to cancer control are delays in cancer diagnosis and inaccessible treatment.

It said: “Even in countries with strong health systems and services, many cancer cases are diagnosed at a late-stage, when they are harder to treat successfully.

“On World Cancer Day, WHO acknowledges the role of all stakeholders to strengthen coordination and health systems in cancer control, working toward a future of healthy lives for all.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the World Cancer Day, organised by the Union for International Cancer Control and celebrated each year on February 4, is an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

NAN also reports that the theme of World Cancer Day 2017 is: “We can, I can.”

It highlights the need for multi-sectoral participation.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.