Tinubu commiserates with Gov. Bello, Niger State over Kure’s death

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the government and people of Niger State over the death of a former Governor of the state, Senator Abdulkadir Kure.

Governor Kure died on Monday after a brief illness in a hospital in Germany at the age of 60.

Asiwaju Tinubu also commiserated with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida; former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; and other prominent leaders in the state over the demise.

The former Lagos State Governor said in a statement issued by his Media Office on Tuesday night: “I commiserate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the government and people of Niger State over the death of Senator Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure.

“I also commiserate with former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and other leaders in Niger State.

“Governor Kure was a statesman, a patriot. We were governors at the same period (1999-2007). Even though we belonged to different political platforms, it was easily decipherable that Engineer Kure was dedicated to the course of the country, as he was committed to the course of Niger State and its people.

“Alhaji Kure was an ebullient politician. He was down-to-heart and humble. The country will miss him. The political class will miss him even more.

“My heart goes out to Senator Zainab Kure, the children and the entire Kure family. I pray that God Almighty comfort them and give them the courage to bear the loss.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.