Photo News: Fighting VVF the Shell way

L-R: Clinical Health Adviser, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, ‘Yinka Mosuro; Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari; Nollywood star, Stephanie Okereke-Linus; and Social Performance Advisor, SNEPCo, Hope Nuka, at a ceremony in Lagos where the oil company handed over financial support to Stephanie’s nationwide campaign to combat vesicovaginal fistula, which the World Health Organisation describes as “the single most dramatic aftermath of neglected childbirth”.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.