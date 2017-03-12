NGO traces fallen standard of education to poor reading culture

A Non-Novernmental Organisation, Read, Learn and Grow Literacy Organisation of Nigeria, wants citizens of Nigeria to brace up to the literacy culture and standardize it to that of Britain.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of the RELEGLON, Dr. Ijioma G.U. Ayuba, said this during the flagging-off ceremony of Read, Learn and Grow Literacy Organization of Nigeria, held at the conference hall of the Jos National Museum.

Ayuba expressed worries that out of 900 million illiterate people in the world, developing countries, especially in Africa, represent a huge percentage compared to others.

She emphasised that recently, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, reported that 13 million children dropped out of school due to lack of proper funding.

She added that Nigeria is estimated to have a population of over 180 million people as at today, with adolescent and young adults accounting for 69.9 per cent of the total population of adults and youth based on the six geo-political zones of the country.

She noted that RELEGLON came on board to promote literacy level within the North Central zone and to change the weak educational system, which is incapable of supporting quality education development of young people, particularly the three geopolitical zones of North East (30 per cent), North West (31 per cent) and North Central with 42 per cent majorly affected by literacy.

Performing the flag-off ceremony, the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, commended the founders of RELEGLON for the establishment of the NGO and for contributing to fighting the dwindling reading culture in our society.

Governor Lalong, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Secondary Education, Alex Mairiga, said the world has become a global village and this is why nations of the world are working in competitiveness to attain a high degree educational, scientific and technological breakthrough.

Lalong urged the NGO to ensure that the project do not only focus attention on school drop-outs, but also those in schools too in order to increase reading.

He expressed his administration’s readiness to reposition the educational sector with an improvement in quality of teachers and facilities in schools.

He added that the government was trying to address the challenges, which have bedeviled the critical areas for vocational and technical education, and working tirelessly to promote literacy in the state and the country at large.

