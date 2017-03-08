Dangote Cement gain lifts NSE indices

Dangote Cement on Tuesday recorded the highest price gain on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lifting the market indices by 2.23 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dangote Cement improved by N7.35 to close at N156.61 per share due to investors reaction to N8.50 dividend declared by the company in 2016 financial year.

Nigerian Breweries came second on the price movement chart with a gain of N3.10 to close at N133.15 and Guinness gained N3.05 to close at N64.40 per share.

Total rose by N1 to close at N284, while Guaranty Trust Bank added 95k to close at N25.95 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 547.28 points or 2.23 per cent to close at 25,129.27 compared with 24,581.99 posted on Monday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N8.507 trillion inched N189 billion to close at N8.696 trillion.

Conversely, Okomu Oil Palm topped the losers’ chart, shedding N1 to close at N47 per share.

Africa Prudential Registrar trailed with a loss of 12k to close at N2.28 and NAHCO lost 8k to close at N 2.30 per share.

United Capital depreciated by 6k and UAC Property Development dipped 6k to close at N1.79 per share.

In the same vein, the volume of shares traded closed upbeat with an exchange of 215.36 million shares worth N2.59 billion achieved in 3,692 deals, representing an increase of 68.04 per cent.

This was in contrast with a total of 128.16 million shares valued at N1.47 billion traded in 2,978 deals on Monday.

Access Bank was the toast of investors, trading 43.78 million shares worth N272.26 million.

Zenith International Bank followed with an account of 42.65 million shares valued at N626.94 million and United Bank for Africa traded 18.93 million shares worth N95.05 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 18.20 million shares valued at N55.18 million and United Capital transacted 13.40 shares worth N36.77 million.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.