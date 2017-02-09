Buhari has called me too – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday added his voice to those who said they have received telephone calls from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before Dogara spoke on Thursday, others who have told Nigerians Buhari had telephone conversations with them included the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; and Buhari’s only surviving sister, Hajiya Rakiya.

Buhari has been away from the country since January 19, after getting the nod of the National Assembly for a 10-day holiday, which was to commence on January 23.

However, the President on the day he was expected back sent another letter to the National Assembly seeking the extension of his holiday.

This has fueled suspicion that the health of the President was deteriorating, making several Nigerians to call on him to personally speak up.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Dogara said on Friday that Buhari called him on Thursday evening.

He said the President spoke about food security for all Nigerians and what the executive and legislature must do to achieve this.

Dogara tweeted: “@MBuhari called me yesterday evening.

“He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians.

“He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he’s resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves.

“He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.