Breaking: Saraki, Dogara jet out of Nigeria to visit Buhari

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, have left the country to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

While Saraki is said to have arrived in London already, Dogara has just left the country.

Both men had last week told Nigerians via their Twitter handles that Buhari spoke with them late on Wednesday.

The reactions that trailed the tweets were mostly negative.

TheCable is reporting that Saraki’s media aide, Bamikole Omisore, has confirmed the arrival of Saraki in London.

Dogara is expected to arrive for the meeting that will be held on Wednesday evening.

Several prominent Nigerians have visited Buhari in London since he left on January 19 for a vacation during which he was expected to see his doctors.

He was expected back in the country on February 6.

However, on February 5, Buhari wrote the Senate to say he would not be able to make it back as he was awaiting results from tests carried out on him by his doctors.

Prominent among those who have visited him in London at the Abuja House are the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.