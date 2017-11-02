Zuma denies receiving kick-backs

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa on Thursday denied receiving any payments from private companies or individuals during his tenure.

Zuma while answering questions from lawmakers, said: “I did not receive any payments from private individuals or companies during my tenure as president of the Republic of South Africa, other than those disclosed or reported to the necessary authorities”.

He is accused of being influenced by the wealthy Gupta family in making government appointments and awarding contracts by state-owned firms.

The Guptas and Zuma deny wrongdoing and say they are victims of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

NAN reports that Zuma, 75, described the “State of Capture” report as “unfair” in parliament.

The report published in 2016 recommended a judicial investigation into allegations of systemic corruption by Zuma, some of his ministers and heads of state-owned companies.

The report focused on allegations that Zuma’s friends, the businessmen and brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, had influenced the appointment of ministers.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied the accusations.