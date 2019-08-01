Governor Babagana Zulum on Thursday called on Jakana community in Konduga Local Government Area of the state to shun collaboration with Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum also called on the villagers not to flee their homes for fear of the insurgents’ attacks, assuring that the military was on top of the situation.

Jakana community is about 40 kilometers from Maiduguri on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

The governor made the call when he paid a visit to commiserate with members of the community over fresh attacks by the insurgents in the area on Tuesday.

He said: “I appeal to parents in Jakana community to prevail on your children, who are involved in the process to desist from collaborating with the insurgents, if any.

“The state government and the military will provide avenues under the Operation Safe Corridor; for the insurgents willing to surrender for de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration into the society.”

Zulum disclosed that the state government was considering options to re-establish a police outpost in the area, to enhance security, protect lives and property.

While commending the Federal Government, Armed Forces and police over the successes recorded in the counter insurgency operations, Zulum called for deployment of security apparatus to fasttrack peace building process in the conflict prone areas of the state.

He added: “We must commend and appreciate the Federal Government, the military and police in maintaining law and order in Borno.

“The situation between now and 2015 cannot be compared; the demarcation line is very distinct, there is improvement over the years, we must commend the efforts of the Federal Government and the military.

“The Federal Government has done a lot, we are still appealing to it to provide more security in the region especially in Jakana community.”

The governor urged the media and the people to ensure dissemination of correct and accurate information.

It will be recalled that the insurgents had abducted two persons and looted food items during the Tuesday night attack in the area.

Also, Boko Haram insurgents on July 27 killed over 60 mourners at Badu village in Nganzai Local Government Area of the state.