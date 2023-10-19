Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball Championships: Air Warriors register vital win against Customs

Air Warriors Basketball Club of Abuja on Wednesday bounced back from their first loss to beat Nigeria Customs of Abuja 42-41 at the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball Final Four Championships.

The exciting competition, put together by the Nigeria Basketball Federation, is sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC.

It is holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the championship will determine the 2023 national women’s champion.

Air Warriors’ victory boosted the chances of the team after they were defeated 75-48 by Mountain of Fire and Miracles in their opening game.

Air Warriors played their hearts out to secure the victory as they were losing 26-23 at the close of the first half of the game against Customs.

They came back fired up in the third quarter and held Customs to 30-30 points at the close of the third quarter.

A combination of brilliant offensive and defensive performances by Onome Policap, Oyindamola Abdulazeez, Motuntayo Jimoh and Olivia Omaga ensured that they sealed the game with a slim 42-41 points.

Policap told NAN that the team was determined to play their hearts out and did that because they believed in themselves.

He said: “It was a great game.

“Coming from behind to defeat Customs is a big boost to our confidence.

“We had lost three times to them this season.

“With this victory, we can aspire to do well against Bayelsa Blue Whales in our final match and we have to do it well.”

Air Warriors Head Coach, Samson Sotinminu, told NAN that his team deserved their victory, especially coming from behind to win.

“We have to come out strong against the Bayelsa Blue Whales in our final game because it is a vital match,” Sotinminu said.

Head Coach of Nigeria Customs, Mohammed Abba, decried the loss, saying the team did not approach the final quarter professionally.

Abba said: “We had the game and could have won it but lost it to poor judgements and carelessness.

“We move on and hope to do better in the coming game, which is very crucial to us winning the league at the end.”