Unilorin condoles with parents after student commits suicide over N500,000 scam

The management of the University of Ilorin on Wednesday condoled with the family of Hameedat Sanni, the student who allegedly killed herself over financial transactions.

The condolence message was contained in a statement by UNILORIN’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun.

He said the institution’s management viewed the incident with sadness.

The spokesman said: “It was the most horrible way to die, especially for a promising young lady who had every opportunity before her to make it big in life.”

Akogun expressed the university management’s sympathy with the parents, siblings, friends and colleagues of the deceased and prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The management then counselled students of the university to be wary of the company they keep in order not to fall into the traps of scammers.

The statement added: “The University of Ilorin is reputed to be a bastion of moral and academic education.

“We are surprised that any of our students, upon all the moral and academic instructions inculcated in them, could have associated with such undesirable element of a supposed boyfriend, and even went ahead to take the extreme step of taking her own life.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 20-year-old Sanni reportedly committed suicide after lending a boy she met on the social media platform, Snapchat, the sum of N500,000.

According to managers of the private hostel she resided in before her demise, Sanni was undergoing her SIWES programme before the incident happened.

The management asserted that the cause of her death was not unrelated to the pressure from the app agents from where she took the loan, who were demanding fast repayment.

The situation was further compounded by Sanni’s brother’s inability to assist her financially, thereby leading to depression.