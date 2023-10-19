We have secured 631 convictions, rescued 22,000 victims – NAPTIP boss

Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, says the agency has secured 631 convictions since its establishment.

The NAPTIP DG said that the number of convictions in 2022 was the highest since the agency’s inception.

Waziri-Azi made this known while speaking with newsmen during the workshop for its Public Relations Officers and Public Enlightenment Officers on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said: “In 2022, we are able to secure 80 convictions, which was the highest since the inception.

“As at today in 2023, we have secured 55 convictions and are still counting.

“For the first time on March 8, we extradited a high profile human trafficker back to Italy to serve her 13 years sentence.

“This we did in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, Department of State Services, Interpol and Nigerian judiciary.

“Three weeks ago, for the first time, we secured the conviction of a high profile criminal, a Nigerian based in Belgium, responsible for trafficking girls all over Europe.

“He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and a fine of N24 million.”

Waziri-Azi noted that this accomplishment not only sends a strong message to the perpetrators of human trafficking, but also serves as a deterrent to potential offenders

According to her, the agency has successfully rescued and received over 22,000 victims, demonstrating its commitment to combating the heinous crime.

“In 2022, we were able to rescue and receive more than 2,700 victims, higher than 2021,” she said.

Waziri-Azi said in terms of rehabilitation, NAPTIP had supported about 20 victims of human trafficking up to university level.

She said: “Out of the 20, we have three working in the agency and recently we were able to recruit three former victims to work.

“That is one of the reasons NAPTIP was established, not only to prosecute or prevent, but also to protect victims.”

The Director-General appealed to all Nigerians to support the agency to eradicate the menace.

She added: “Let us all see the issue of human trafficking as our problem.

“As at today, every state in Nigeria is affected, though trend, pattern and the proportionality may differ, but everyone is affected.

“As a Nigerian, if you see something, say something by reporting, educate yourself on the issue of human trafficking, and know what the red signs are.

“We have a 24-hour call centre, we have our toll-free line, which is 07030000203.

“We have a short code: 67, which is available on the MTN network.

“We have our social media handles, which is naptipnigeria, on Facebook, on X and on Instagram.

“For anyone who has extra time or resources and wants to support, please support the organisations that work in human trafficking and violence against persons.”