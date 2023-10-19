Court jails five over internet fraud in Ilorin

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on Wednesday convicted five persons after they were found guilty of internet fraud and other related offences.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured their conviction.

The convicts include: Olamilekan Quadri from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, Oladele John from Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State and Abiodun Abiola from Sapati-Ile, Asa LGA of Kwara State.

The rest are: Ishola Orimadegun from Lagos State and Kayode Awolola from Inisha, Odo-Otin LGA of Osun State.

The presiding judge, Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar, sentenced Quadri to 12 months imprisonment, which would be suspended.

Abdulgafar also ordered the forfeiture of his two phones and a payment of $800 to the Federal Government.

In the same vein, John was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N350,000.

He is also to forfeit $250 and an iPhone 12 to the Federal Government.

Abiola was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, which would be suspended, and ordered to forfeit an iPhone 7 and pay the sum of N210,000 to the Federal Government.

Orimadegun was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of paying a fine of N150,000.

He has been ordered to forfeit an iPhone 12 and pay the sum of $400 to the Federal Government.

Also, Justice Adenike Akinpelu sentenced Awolola to six months imprisonment with an option of a fine of N100,000.

He is to forfeit an iPhone 13, one Dell Laptop and the sum of 40 dollars to the Federal Government.

The defendants, who were prosecuted on separate counts, had earlier pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Following their “guilty plea”, Aliyu Adebayo, Andrew Akoja and Isabel Adeniran, who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the commission, narrated the circumstances that led to the arrest of the defendants.

They tendered the extrajudicial statements and items recovered from the defendants at the point of arrest as exhibits, which were admitted in evidence.