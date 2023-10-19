Breaking: Loaded fuel tanker falls in Lagos

A tanker loaded with fuel has fallen at Obadeyi Bus Stop, Ojokoro along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State.

The Eagle Online reports that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

READ ALSO:

Review of Sòròsókè: An #EndSARS Anthology (2), by Michael Olatunbosun

Editorial: Strike: Need for labour to allow industrial harmony amid hardship

Ex-Minister identifies those sabotaging power supply

It occurred at the bad spot of the express, inward Agabdo/toll gate side of the highway.

Following the incident, residents, suspected touts and others were seen scooping the fuel coming out from the tanker.

As at time of filing this report, there was no presence of the emergency responders.