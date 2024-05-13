NLC, TUC storm Ikeja, Ibadan DisCos over electricity tariff hike

Workers under the aegis of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, have stormed various offices of electricity distribution companies to protest over the Band A tariff hike.

It was gathered that the protesting workers shut down the offices of the DisCos on Monday, preventing workers from resuming work for the day.

In Lagos, the workers were sighted at the corporate headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, singing and calling for the reversal of the Band A tariff.

According to reports, protesters in Oyo stormed the office of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

Eagle Online gathered that policemen were in attendance to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The action comes in response to the commission’s decision to significantly raise electricity tariffs, which has been met with widespread disapproval from consumers.

The controversy ignited when NERC implemented a staggering increase in electricity tariffs, raising rates from N65/kWh to N225/kWh for Band A users.

Despite a subsequent marginal reduction approved by the Federal Government, labour unions have remained steadfast in their demand for a complete reversal of the hike.

The NLC and TUC gave the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the revised tariff.

However, the Federal Government said a reversal of the tariff would spell doom for the power sector, urging Nigerians to bear the temporary pains.

In view of this development, the International Monetary Fund has advised the Federal Government to remove electricity subsidies in other bands to save the economy.