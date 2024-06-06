Anthony Joshua to fight winner between Usyk, Fury rematch

In a recent announcement, Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has disclosed that Anthony Joshua will face the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout, provided he defeats Daniel Dubois in their upcoming fight in September.

Joshua’s last fight was in March, where he delivered a spectacular knockout against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in the second round, reaffirming his dominance in the ring.

Hearn, in a recent interview with The Sun, stressed that their primary focus remains on Joshua reclaiming the world heavyweight title.

“I expect the winner of the December fight to fight Anthony Joshua, if he wins in September.

“There’s no decision yet made on the opponent, there’s three or four in the mix. But yeah, that’s the absolute plan.

“The first priority is to regain the world heavyweight title and obviously undisputed has always been the dream.

“So I think we’re two fights away from becoming undisputed. But, we’ve got to win them,”Hearn posited.

It will be recalled that last month, Usyk defeated Fury in a historic showdown, winning by split decision.

This victory made Usyk the first boxer since Lennox Lewis in 1999 to unify the heavyweight division.

Usyk seized the WBC title from Fury, adding it to his existing WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO titles.