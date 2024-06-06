IGP, PSC urged to investigate why Woman Inspector was blamed for DPO’s action in defilement case

The Advocates For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network, a non-profit organisation, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, to launch an investigation into the arrest and detention of a Woman Inspector, Opeyemi Amoo, for an offence allegedly committed by her former boss, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Igando Division, Lagos State Police Command.

ACVPN’s Case Manager, Jennifer Nwosu, made the request to the police bosses known in a signed statement.

In the statement on Thursday, Nwosu said the issue was deeply disturbing because a good Woman Police Officer was going to be punished for her boss’s negligence and unprofessional handling of a defilement case.

Nwosu said: “ACVPN is concerned about the abuse of office exhibited by Deputy Commissioner of Police Hope Okafor andBassey Ewa, both stationed at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“ACVPN aims to shed light on the unjust treatment of Inspector Opeyemi Amoo who has been subjected to severe punishment and trauma due to decisions made by her former DPO, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ekinde, and O/C Family Support Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Felicia Akinpelu.”

Giving a background to the incident that led to Inspector Amoo allegedly being framed, Nwosu explained that on October 26, 2023, a case of child defilement was reported at the Family Support Unit of Igando Police Station by one Bolanle Agnes Ajike.

Mrs. Ajike reported on behalf of the defiled child’s biological mother, who resides in the United States of America, suspecting that the child was being abused by her stepfather.

According to Nwosu, on close investigation, it was discovered that the child had been defiled.

The child, who was eight years old at the time of the abuse in 2019, is now 12.

Nwosu narrated: “The suspect, Kingsley Agunbiade, was arrested and detained on a Friday with plans to charge him to court the following Monday.

“However, due to the court not sitting, the process was postponed.

“On Tuesday, before the suspect could be charged, the DPO claimed that the suspect had fallen ill in the cell and released him to his elder brother for medical treatment without the knowledge of the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Inspector Opeyemi Amoo. Since his release, both the suspect and his surety have failed to return to the station.

“Determined to bring justice, Inspector Opeyemi Amoo engaged a tracker, resulting in the surety’s arrest and subsequent court charge on March 7, 2024, with the trial set for May 6, 2024.”

It is instructive to note that only the surety was able to be tracked and arrested, while the prime suspect, to date, is yet to be located, therefore denying the victim justice.

Nwosu further said: “The complainant escalated the matter to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) Panti, Yaba, D10 Section, leading to Inspector Amoo being summoned to Force Headquarters, Abuja, by the Provost Office.

“On May 22, 2023, Inspector Amoo was detained for 10 days by DCP Hope Okafor and has been subjected to an orderly room trial with threats of dismissal or rank reduction.

“This treatment is particularly disheartening given Inspector Amoo’s dedication and excellence in handling cases involving children and family matters, especially sexual and gender-based violence.

“ACVPN stands firmly against this injustice and calls for an immediate review of the actions taken against Inspector Opeyemi Amoo.

“We urge the Police Service Commission to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into this matter, safeguarding the rights and career of a dedicated officer.

“ACVPN will continue to monitor this situation closely and advocate for justice.

“We appeal to the relevant authorities to intervene and prevent the unjust persecution of a committed officer.

“It is crucial to uphold the principles of fairness and justice within the police force, ensuring that those who serve with integrity are protected and supported.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, while reacting to the matter after our reporter reached out to find out the facts of the case, responded: “The case is that the Woman iInspector has been tried for shady investigation.

“She didn’t handle the case well and we have every reason to deal with her departmentally.

“No one witch hunted her, but we have only taken the right decision and steps on her negligence, action and inaction in that matter.”