FOMWAN charges women to be creative, avoid wastage 

The Federation Of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, Osun State chapter has changed women to be creative in utilising resources available to them and avoid wastage, given the economic situation in the country.

The Osun State Chairperson of the association, Alhaja Sadiat Oladapo, gave the charge in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

She spoke during a press conference heralding the 2024 edition of the Annual FOMWAN Week.

Alhaja Oladapo advised women to strive to acquire useful skills that would enable them to make legitimate income, become self-reliant and contribute to household expenses.

She noted that FOMWAN has trained about 200 women in the state on wealth creation as part of events marking the FOMWAN week.

She said the main objective of the training is to empower indigent women to gain skills that would enable them to earn legitimate income to support their husbands.

A Special Lecture by Alhaja A. Aderinko, titled: “Navigating through difficult times through self-help and empowerment,” and a Special Juma’t service are among the activities to mark the FOMWAN annual week.

FOMWAN, a non-profit making, non-governmental organisation and a civil society umbrella body for Muslim women associations in Nigeria, was established and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 1985.

The FOMWAN Annual Week Celebration, with the theme: “Economic Empowerment for the Indigents: A Life Changing Venture For Self Reliance and Poverty Alleviation,” is holding between June 1 and 8, 2024.

Oladapo said FOMWAN is striving to aid improvement in socio-economic status of the populace, especially women, youths and children, through training, provision of qualitative education, health and human services, micro-enterprise scheme and advocacy.

She said that the Egbedi community in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state has been adopted for “our community service project”.