Why Abuja-Kaduna train derailed — NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has offered the reason why the train service from Abuja to Kaduna on Wednesday afternoon derailed.

The Corporation offered the explanation in a statement by its Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakoob Mahmood.

In the statement on Wednesday, Mahmood equally explained that all passengers onboard the derailed train were safely returned to Abuja, while their tickets for the journey remain valid.

He said: This evening (Wednesday), the Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) experienced train technical hitch in our operation at Asham Railway Station in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

“The passengers on board were safely returned to Abuja (Idu).

“Meanwhile, their tickets remain valid for a subsequent journey within two weeks.

“This minor hitch is attributed to the removal of track fastening clips by vandals.

“However, the NRC Management remains resolute towards ensuring the safety of our valued passengers in the entire system.

“For operational reasons, the first train from Kaduna (Rigasa) scheduled for 08.00hours will be cancelled on Thursday 6th June, 2024 only, while all other train services will run as scheduled.

“NRC Management deeply regret the inconveniences that this technical hitch might have caused our esteemed passengers.”