Imo Assembly summons publisher over alleged defamation against lawmaker

The Imo House of Assembly has summoned the Publisher of the Watchdog Newspaper to appear before it over an alleged defamatory publication against the representative of Orlu State Constituency, Dr Ikenna Ihezuo (APC).

The House issued the summons during its plenary session on Thursday, following a complaint brought to it by the aggrieved legislator.

Ihezuo said that the Chairman of the Orlu chapter of the party, Stanley Nwosu, alleged in a story published in the June 4 edition of the newspaper, a local tabloid, that he (Nwosu) prevented the lawmaker from diverting 65 bags of rice, being the palliative for subsidy removal for Orlu constituents.

The lawmaker said that the report was false and alleged that Nwosu was collaborating with the publisher, Precious Nwadike, who contested for the Orlu seat at the assembly but lost.

“The report is an orchestrated attempt to tarnish my image by defaming my character and reducing my estimation before people who know me.

“If this matter is not properly handled, the entire legislative arm will be negatively affected,” he said.

Ihezuo, therefore, called on the house to summon the author of the report, the editor and publisher of the newspaper to appear before it with evidence to support their publication.

Reacting to the complaint, Kennedy Ibeh (APC-Obowo) described the publication as “derogatory, demeaning and an affront to the entire legislative arm”.

He urged the house to invite all the parties involved to have an interface with the house to ascertain the reason behind the publication.

Contributing, the Majority Leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC- Owerri West), said that various bodies, including the police and traditional rulers, were involved in the collection and distribution of the palliative.

He said that with those people involved, it would be impossible for the lawmaker to attempt to divert the rice as alleged in the publication.

He, therefore, supported the demand for the invitation of the publisher and a thorough investigation and proper handling of the matter.

Following other positive contributions, the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe (APC-Ihitte Uboma), directed the Clerk to invite the author of the report, the editor and the publisher of the newspaper to a meeting with the house on June 11.