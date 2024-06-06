Breaking: Saudi Arabia announces Sallah, Arafat dates

Saudi Arabia has announced the dates for the 2024 Eid Al-Ahda, popularly called Sallah in Nigeria, and Arafat.

The Saudi Arabia Supreme Court announced the dates on Thursday, saying Dhul Hijjah will start on Friday (tomorrow).

The month of Dhul Hijjah, according to the Supreme Court, will start on June 7.

Hajj takes place during Dhul Hijjah and the pilgrimage will start on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah (June 14) and end on the 12th (June 18).

The pinnacle of Hajj, the day of Arafat, will take place on June 15.

Muslims who are not performing Hajj will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on June 16 in the Kingdom as pilgrims perform a set of rituals, including pelting the devil, circumambulating the Kaaba, and walking back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa at the Grand Mosque.