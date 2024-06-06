Fireboy DML releases visuals for hit single: ‘Everyday’

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adedamola Adefolahan, professionally known as Fireboy DML, has started the new month with a music video for his hit single: “Everyday.”

The renowned Nigerian singer took his social media platforms to announce the release of his hit song on Wednesday.

He attributed the glory to God for making it possible for him to achieve such a feat.

Fireboy DML urged his fans and lovers of music to sit tight and enjoy every bit of the song that touched on relationships, adding that his best is yet to come.

He wrote: “‘Everyday’ out now! produced by @iamblaisebeatz lyric video out on youtube, make una no chop mouth directed by the one and only @oluthewave enjoy this album def my best yet! Glory to God.”

The music video, which is directed by ace Nigerian video director, TG Omori, featured singer Bloody Civilian as the lead vixen.

In the newly-released video, Fireboy DML and Bloody Civilian portrayed what appeared to be a relationship that had some turbulence, but they worked things out in the end.

The track is the Nigerian singer’s first release of 2024, and arrives just after his Coachella debut.

The song is about love and longing.

The beat for “Everyday” embraced traditional African sounds, underpinned by shakers and a saxophone.