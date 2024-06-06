Nigerian filmmaker selected for prestigious Global Media Makers LA Residency

In a milestone achievement for Nigerian cinema, acclaimed filmmaker and screenwriter Priye Diri has been chosen as one of 20 participants from 12 countries to attend the esteemed 10th edition of the Global Media Makers LA Residency.

This prestigious programme is organized by Film Independent and supported by the U.S. Department of State.

It aims to foster connections between international filmmakers and the American entertainment industry.

Diri’s selection, following a highly competitive process with over 650 applications, is a testament to her exceptional talent and the compelling story she aims to tell. Her project, “Baby Girl,” explores the intricate dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship and a woman’s journey of self-discovery.

During the five-week residency, Diri will join fellow filmmakers from around the world in intensive filmmaking tracks, including screenwriting, directing, creative development, and documentary filmmaking.

The programme will also feature cultural engagement sessions, masterclasses, and industry meetings, providing participants with the opportunity to refine their ongoing projects and forge lasting collaborations with experienced mentors in the American film industry.

Priye Diri’s impressive body of work includes writing credits on the Amazon Prime series “Kill Boro” and directorial credits on “Rule No1” (Showmax), “Chimera” (Iroko TV), and the upcoming short film “Dying Is Hard To Do,” starring Paul Nnadieke, Imoh Eboh, Dorothy Njemanze, and Chuks Joseph.

This achievement marks a significant step forward for Nigerian cinema, and we look forward to seeing the inspiring stories that emerge from this talented filmmaker’s participation in the Global Media Makers LA Residency.