NPFL: Sunshine Stars FC  beat Rivers United

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday defeated Rivers United 1-0 in a rescheduled match day 27 of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The host secured the maximum points in the match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure on Sunday.

With the win in the hard fought encounter, Sunshine Stars has moved from 17th to 18th position on the log.

The game ended goalless in the first half with the home team missing so many scoring chances, with a goal by midfielder Promise Awosanmi ruled for offside.

Ibrahim Yusuf gave the home team the only goal in the 68th minute of the encounter.

Sunshine Stars Coach, Kennedy Boboye, in a post match interview, commended his players for playing to his game plan.

Boboye said: “This game has come and gone.

“Our focus now is on the next game, which is the Federation Cup.

“After that, we will be playing host to Bendel insurance FC.

“Our focus is to win our home matches and see how we will get something outside.

“Our major problem is how to be scoring goals, but we will continue working to improve in that area.”

Also speaking, Rivers United Head Coach, Evans Ogenyi, said his side lost the game to fatigue, noting that his team’s fixtures had not been easy.

Ogenyi said: “It has not been easy, but we have been compelled to play five matches in 15 days.

“We have no choice than to play.

“Nevertheless, we are approaching every game with all sense of seriousness and determination.

“This one has come and gone.”