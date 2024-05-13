Tinubu won’t take sides in Rivers crisis – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu will not take sides in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this during an interview on TVC.

Ngelale, who spoke on Sunday, said that Tinubu will not support any of the two major characters in the crisis: Governor Sim Fubara or his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said: “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the federal level, state level or the legislative branch in the state or the executive branch in the state, if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaking and they’ll be disappointed.

“Mr. President will not do that.

“What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

“So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr. President won’t take sides.”