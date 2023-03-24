ZamfaraDecides: Police arrest 40 for post-election violence suspects

The Police had announced the arrest of 40 suspects for alleged vandalism and theft after the release of Zamfara governorship election results Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau Friday by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

According to him, those arrested took advantage of the announcement of the governorship election result to violently attack homes and offices of APC leaders and government facilities.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, who led joint police and other security agencies, brought the situation under control and thereafter arrested 26 suspects in connection with the incident.

“Area Commanders and DPOs also embarked on similar exercise in their respective areas of duty to avert escalation.

“The ongoing investigation by the police detectives led to the arrest of another 14 suspects and recovery of looted and vandalized properties”, he said.

He added that the police were on the trail of other hoodlums who participated in the mayhem.

The Spokesman said that the CP had reassured of diligent investigation with a view to arresting fleeing suspects and their collaborators for prosecution, as well as recovery of the looted properties.