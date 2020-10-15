Zamfara Government has provided free medical services, including surgery to indigent patients in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

Aliyu Maikiwo, Executive Secretary of the state’s Drugs Management Agency, made the disclosure in Bakura on Thursday, when the first set of Matawalle Free Medical Care beneficiaries were discharged from hospital.

He explained that the programme commenced on September 23, 2020, and targeted only patients unable to afford the cost of their treatment.

“If the patients were allowed on their own, they would either be administering harmful uncontrolled local herbs or rely on quack or fake doctors and health workers which will ultimately lead to death.

“This is the reason Gov. Matawalle-led administration came up with this programme to see that such patients are treated without causing other infections on themselves through the use of fake or unacceptable native medicines,” Maikiwo said.

He said 50 patients suffering from hernia, hydrocele, among others, were registered in the local government area to undergo surgery.

Also speaking, Alhaji Aminu Almajir, Executive Secretary, Hospitals Services Management Board, said the programme would be conducted in all the 23 state owned General Hospitals.

“We deliberately started with tropical area like Bakura due to its proximity with the neighbouring state of Sokoto and high rate of mosquitoes, so that all patients including those crossing over from our neighbours can benefit,” he said.

The Medical Director, Bakura General Hospital, Dr Abdullahi Yahuza, said over 350 patients with different ailments were recorded within the first week of the programme.

“We have received enough drugs for the free treatment of all our out patients and those that will undergo surgery.

“All the 25 surgeries so far conducted were successful and the facility will continue to carry out this exercise until we run out of patients or drugs,” he said.