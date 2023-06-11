Zamfara Government robbed my houses, stole cars, stoves, hijabs – Matawalle

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has accused the State Government of robbing his houses and stealing his cars, stoves and hijabs.

The ex-Governor said this in an interview he granted the British Broadcasting Corporation over the raiding of his houses.

The Eagle Online recalls that over 40 vehicles were taken away from the houses of Matawalle in Gusau and Maradun, both in Zamfara State, by agents of the State Government and security operatives.

This followed the expiration of a five days ultimatum given to the former Governor to return government vehicles in his possession by Governor Dauda Lawal.

The State Government had accused Matawalle of going away with vehicles purchased with state funds to the tune of N2.8 billion.

The former Governor, a member of the All Progressives Congress, who was defeated in his reelection bid by Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party, told the BBC Hausa Service: “I have never seen this kind of stupidity where someone’s houses will just be entered without any permission as if we are in a lawless country.

“I am in Abuja and nobody told me that any court gave that order or invited me and I refused to answer.

“The saddest thing is that in my Gusau house, all my wives’ rooms were broken into, even hijabs have been taken away.

“Stoves were all put in a car and taken away.

“Instead of Dauda to face Zamfara problems, he wants to create another crisis because he knows I have my people and they will not fold their hands.

“In my Maradun house, they took away all campaign cars that people gave us as contributions, including those I bought in United States even before becoming governor.

“You know I was a car seller.

“I will not ask them to bring the cars back.

“Everybody knows that I have cars.

“This is robbery.

“They entered everywhere in my houses.

“Even my daughter’s wedding clothing materials (Kayan Lefe) were not spared.”