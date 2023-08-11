Yul celebrates ‘handsome’ dad Pete Edochie at 76 + Video

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has celebrated his dad, Pete Edochie, as he turns 76.

The younger actor and director paid tribute to his dad on his Instagram page on Friday, accompanied by a video.

Yul described his dad, a legend of the Nollywood industry, as the lion of Africa and a living legend.

He wrote: “THE LION OF AFRICA!

“EBUBEDIKE.

“A LIVING LEGEND.

“THE GREATEST.

“THE MOST HANDSOME 76YR OLD MAN ALIVE.

“CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE @peteedochie

“Long life, good health and unending blessings, I pray for you Dad.

“My man for life.”