Yobe INEC reassures safety of all election materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Yobe on Saturday reassured the safety of all the election materials distributed to various Local Government Areas in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmad Makama, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen, shortly after Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Damaturu.

Makama said the commission had intimately engaged security personnel for the safety of the materials up to the rescheduled election days.

He said: “We will be vigilant to ensure that the sensitive materials remain intact.

“This is where we are; it is not what we wish, but this is the reality on ground.”

He further appealed to the public to remain resolute, saying “We appeal to the good people Yobe to fully understand the situation and give us another chance to deliver”.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that INEC early on Saturday announced the rescheduling of the 2019 general elections from Feb. 16 and March 2 to February 23 and March 9, respectively.