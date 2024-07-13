Yabatech Governing Council set to assume duty

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the academic standards and infrastructural development of Yaba College of Technology, the Federal Government’s newly constituted and inaugurated council of the institution, led by Professor Funsho Isolaowa Afolabi, will assume duty on July 22.

This was revealed by the institution on Friday in a statement that also contained a brief bio of the new appointees.

The statement said the strategic decision is expected to steer the institution towards new heights of academic excellence and structural growth.

The statement said: “The Board on arrival is scheduled to have interaction with all council members, after which a courtesy visit will be paid to royal fathers in Lagos, meetings with Yabatech stakeholders, tour of the college campuses and intensive first Council meetings for the rest of the week.”

Professor Afolabi, a renowned academic and expert in educational administration and a Professor of Geography and Tourism, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

With a robust background in higher education, his leadership is anticipated to invigorate the governance of the College.

His track record suggests a strong capacity to make impactful decisions that will benefit the entire college community, fostering an environment of academic rigour and infrastructural improvement.

In addition to Professor Afolabi’s appointment, the Federal Government also named several distinguished Nigerians as members.

The appointees are: Dr. Muhammed Bello Maude, a respected Ombudsman at the Public Complaints Commission, Nigeria, known for his commitment to justice and public service.

Chief Ebenezer Akinbolade, a former Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Establishment, whose extensive experience in administration and governance will be invaluable.

Saidi Balogun, a seasoned professional with over three decades in Nigerian cinematography, acting, writing, scripting, producing and directing, is bringing a unique perspective to the Council.

Hajia Falmata Wakil, a dedicated advocate for educational development and policy implementation, whose passion for education will guide strategic decisions.

The statement added: “Each of these individuals brings diverse expertise and insights that will be instrumental in addressing the challenges faced by the institution and exploring new opportunities for her growth and development.”

The statement equally revealed that in line with the new Polytechnic Act, five members have been elected internally from the college to serve on the Governing Council as members.

The elected staff are:

Dr. Moruf Adebakin, representing the Academic Board, having polled 88 votes. Adebakin, a former Council member and former Deputy Rector (Administration) and presently the Director, Centre for Human Resource Development started his lecturing career in 1993. He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, as well as a Master of Science in Psychology, and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Organisational Behaviour from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. His deep understanding of the institution’s operational dynamics will be crucial in his new role.

Dr. Kayode Aledare, also elected as second representative of the Academic Board, is

a chief lecturer in the School of Environmental Studies. Aledare, joined the services of the College in 1995 as Lecturer III and rose through the ranks to become a chief lecturer in 2012. Aledare, a one-time Director of, Internal Quality Assurance Unit scored 88 votes in the election. His academic prowess and commitment to environmental studies will provide valuable perspectives.

Dr. Adeniyi Fadipe, Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Chief Lecturer, and current Dean of the School of Management and Business Studies is elected as one of the representatives of the Academic Staff. Fadipe joined the services of the College over two decades ago. He polled 627 votes in the election. His leadership in Accounting, taxation and administration is expected to influence strategic academic decisions of the Council.

Wellington Ikpen, a 1992 and 2011 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree holders from Ambrose Alli University, joined the services of the college in 1993 and rose to become a chief lecturer and one-time Dean of the School of Liberal Studies. He is representing the Academic Staff on Board having polled a total number of 643 votes in the election. His legal expertise and administrative experience will be an asset to the Council.

Omopariola Olorumbe, a 1991 Bachelor’s degree holder from the Ondo State University, now University of Ado-Ekiti, joined the services of the College in February 2000 and rose to the position of Deputy Registrar. Omopariola will represent the Non-Academic Staff having polled 257 votes at the polls. His extensive experience in administration will help in addressing the needs and concerns of non-academic staff and the college at large in Council.

During the election for the newly members of the Governing Council, Dr. Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, emphasised that the election was free and fair, bringing in individuals with diverse perspectives and strong integrity.

Also, Dr. Omabayo Raheem, another committee member, reiterated the transparency of the election process, highlighting the impeccable character and combined knowledge of the elected candidates.

Aledare and Omopariola, speaking at the election grounds, assured the College community that their team would positively impact the institution’s future.

The duo promised that the incoming leadership would drive the College towards new heights of academic excellence, infrastructural development, and overall institutional growth.

