Collapse: Gov. Oyebanji orders immediate construction of toilet facilities at NYSC camp

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has given a marching order for the immediate construction of toilet facilities at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp at Ise-Emure Ekiti in Ekiti State.

The State Commissioner for Youth Development, Adesola Adedayo, made this known in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The Commissioner said on Friday that the Governor was particularly disturbed with the news of the collapse of a toilet facility at the camp, adding that it was however a relief that the two female corps members involved in the incident sustained minor injuries and are medically stable.

Adedayo, who is also the Chairman of the NYSC Governing Council in the State, said he promptly moved to the camp for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation when he was informed about the collapse of the toilet facility.

Expressing empathy for the affected Corps members, Adedayo said they are however stable and placed under observation at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, adding that the situation is under control.

He said: “I have gone round the camp to assess the situation of the Orientation Camp and the two Corps members are doing fine now.

“They are stable.

“They are fine.

“The consultant Doctor at the NYSC camp had attended to them.

“They have also been taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti for further examination.

“The Doctor confirmed that they are fine and actually did not want to send them to the Teaching Hospital, but we deemed it necessary for observation and assurance that there won’t be other complications.

“Our Governor has been supporting NYSC in Ekiti State.

“We have been supporting them every time they have orientation camp and we will continue to support them.

“No stone would be left unturned to forestall similar occurrences in future, but I must assure you that the Corps members are safe, the orientation camp is calm and the two affected female Corps members are also safe.”

