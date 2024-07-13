Danladi Bako felicitates with Soyinka at 90

A former Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Dr. Danladi Bako, has felicitated with Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 90th birthday.

The congratulatory message of the Kogunan Sokoto was contained in a statement made available to The Eagle Online.

Bako, who is now a lecturer, also congratulated Soyinka on the renaming of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos State after him.

The former award winning presenter with the Nigerian Television Authority said: “I hereby felicitate with Nigeria’s first Nobel Laureate Prof Whole Soyinka on the Presidential recognition bestowed on him with the renaming of our iconic National Theatre Iganmu after him by Preston Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Coming on the occasion of his 90th birthday, this is a great, timely and immeasurable honour.

“I had the rare privilege of interviewing Prof Soyinka love on NTA’s ‘Morning Ride’ for thirty minutes in 1989.

“It was a rarity in those days which I cherish till date.

“Immortality is here for Kongi.

“Thank you Mr President and congratulations to our legend, our literary colossus Prof Wole Soyinka.”

Post Views: 0